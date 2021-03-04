Meet Mya. This 2-year-old girl — an active and sweet-natured pup — is looking for a family who has experience with the husky breed. Because she’s been returned to the shelter a few times, she’s beginning to show signs of kennel stress. She has issues with other dogs and cats, so it would be best if she was the only dog. The 53-pound girl is house trained and loves children. To adopt Mya, give the shelter a call at 417-592-2512 or visit her at 11281 State Highway 86 in Neosho. COURTESY | FFAA
Pets of the Week: Mya at Faithful Friends Animal Advocates
