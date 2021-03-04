Meet Twinkles. This 2- to 3-year-old spayed, domesticated short-hair is, according to Kelly Cruzan with the Joplin Humane Society, “a beautiful and cuddly girl” who would make a great lap kitty. To adopt Twinkles, call the shelter at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane in Joplin. Courtesy|Joplin Humane Society

