Pie winners

The Carthage Senior Center recently held their fourth annual Maple Leaf Bake Sale and Pie Contest in conjunction with the city’s annual Maple Leaf celebration. And the winners are:
First place: Janet Dermott won with an apple cranberry crumble pie with maple whipped topping. She received the proceeds from a 50/50 pot, a trophy and a first-place ribbon. Pictured with Bob McDaniel, Carthage Senior Center Advisory Council president.
Second place: Shirley Huff took second with a fresh strawberry pie.
Third place: Susan Craig earned third with her apple caramel pie.
The panel of judges included Missouri State Rep. Cody Smith, Jasper County Commissioner John Bartosh and members of the Carthage Police Department, Carthage Fire Department and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
All proceeds from the event benefited the Carthage Senior Center.
