PITTSBURG, Kan. — The pandemic may be preventing people from seeing musicians live in concert, but that’s not stopping local and regional artists and performers from bringing musical concerts to the public.
The Pittsburg Virtual Festival for the Arts — note “virtual” in the title — will be showcasing all this month and most of next month a number of taped performances covering all genres of music from various performers, ranging from country to classical to classic rock.
In collaboration between the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts and the Pittsburg State University Department of Music, a number of performances by a range of individuals and small groups on stage were recorded last month in the Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall, using social distancing and safety measures.
The festival was created to give audiences the feel of watching a live concert but in the comfort of their homes, festival director Raul Munguia said.
“I miss having that sense of community when you see your neighbors, your friends, your colleagues, coming to an event,” said Munguia, who serves as the director of the Southeast Kansas Symphony and, for the last seven years, the PSU Summer Music Fest. “And now, suddenly, we can’t do that” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has silenced live performances across the region since early March.
“We musicians are social animals,” he continued. “We like to communicate. We like to provide our art for everyone to see it. The moment that stops, it is scary. The last time I saw my orchestra, either in rehearsal or in performance, was back in late February. And that is just so insane to think about that in that way.”
Which is why, instead of canceling this year’s PSU Summer Music Fest, they chose instead to take a more innovative route.
“We thought, ‘Well, why not go out virtually to everybody?’ And that’s what we’ve done,” he said. “It’s summer. People want to have that sense of community; something that is fun and they can watch a performance and talk about it.
“We know audiences have been missing attending live music events,” he continued, “and this is our answer to helping to fill that void.”
The first of seven one-hour performances premiered last Wednesday, with music provided by the popular J3 Band, known for its classic rock sound. Other performances will be released weekly as livestreams across multiple channels. Munguia will be one of the featured performers with his violin.
Audiences may view the virtual festival as its livestreamed at 7 p.m. each Wednesday through mid-August on the Bicknell Center Facebook page, on CAPS 13 TV, on pittstate.tv and at www.vimeo.com/pittstate. The concerts then will be archived and viewable on YouTube and Vimeo.
“I think it’s going to be fun for our community and for the region,” Munguia said. “It’s a little bit of everything.
“The Pittsburg area is well known for having long been filled with talent in the arts,” he continued. “It’s one of the things that attracted me to this community and one of the reasons I’ve stayed. We're looking forward to being able to showcase that for not just viewers here but across the region, the U.S. and beyond.”
This week's concert
Two Pittsburg State alumni with connections to Joplin will join forces for a classical music concert as the second offering in the Pittsburg Virtual Festival for the Arts.
Violinist Rebecca Cutler-Metzger and pianist Robert Ensor will performs works by Tchaikovsky, Brahms and several other masters of music.
Ensor, who earned a bachelor’s and a master’s in music from PSU in 1973 and 1974, spent a large portion of his career in Vienna, Austria, performing recitals and accompanying opera singers throughout Europe.
He retired from Crowder College a few years ago and is a resident of Joplin, Missouri, where he serves as an adjunct professor of music at Missouri Southern State University.
Cutler-Metzger earned her bachelor’s from PSU in 2008, followed by her master's in violin and orchestral conducting from Illinois State University.
A resident of Joplin, she is a private music instructor at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School and performs regularly with groups such as the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas.
Schedule
The Pittsburg Virtual Festival for the Arts lineup:
• Wednesday: Joplin-based musicians Rebecca Cutler-Metzger on violin and Robert Ensor on piano.
• July 15: A mix of area jazz musicians.
• July 22: A mix of small instrumental ensembles.
• July 29: The Half Pitts Band playing covers of pop music.
• Aug. 5: Musicians from Pittsburg High School, a percussion ensemble and a mix of area vocalists.
• Aug. 12: Area dancers, including PSU Dance, YMCA Dance and Midwest Regional Ballet.
