PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg High School's fall show, "Forbidden Broadway," has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4-5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
Tickets purchased at the door will be $5 for students, $8 for senior citizens and $10 for adults. Tickets purchased online in advance will be $6 for students, $9.25 for senior citizens and $11.50 for adults. Streaming passes for remote viewing will be $11.
Tickets purchased for the original dates of Nov. 13-15 still will be valid.
Masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be followed.
Details: phsdragons.booktix.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.