PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg High School theater department will take the stage for presentations of “Freaky Friday.”
Show times are set for 7 p.m. today through Saturday at Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St. Matinee shows are planned at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The musical adaptation of the novel and film features an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies and have just one day to put things right again. By spending a day in each other’s shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another’s struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.
The play is directed by Jason Huffman with Greg Shaw consulting, with set and prop construction directed by Chuck Boyles, live music directed by Cooper Neil and vocal instruction by Kimberly Arzoian.
Tickets: $6 to $10.
Details: 620-231-7827.
