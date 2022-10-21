Pittsburg State University’s Indian Students Association is inviting the community to share in the color and tradition of Diwali on Saturday, Oct. 29.
“We have many festivals, and Diwali is one of the biggest ones we celebrate,” said Srikar Reddy Nagireddypally, president of the Indian Students Association. “I want everyone to know about it and have as much fun as we do celebrating it.”
Diwali is celebrated between mid-October and mid-November. It’s a major religious festival celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs. Also known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil.
Reddy Nagireddypally said several activities will be part of the upcoming Diwali celebration. Members of the Indian Students Association, one of the largest student organizations on campus, will perform cultural dances with Indian music. Indian students will attend in colorful traditional dress like sarees and angarkhas. The association also plans games and activities involving other international students. Temporary henna tattoos will be available, and a meal of Indian food is planned with a wide variety of spices for any palate.
Capping off the celebration will be fireworks with dancing, a common Diwali tradition.
The program will take place at PSU’s Overman Student Center in the first-floor ballroom. Performances start at 5 p.m. and go to 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served from 7 to 8:30 p.m., with firecrackers following in the parking lot near McPherson Hall.
Tickets are required. They will be on sale this week for $15 at the Overman Student Center and at Pitt Discount Liquor, 1001 S. Broadway.
Reddy Nagireddypally said he looks forward to the community celebrating Diwali with students.
“We are happy to share our culture,” Reddy Nagireddypally said. “I would want American students and citizens to know how we celebrate our festivals. I would like to speak to everyone and teach them about our culture. I just want everyone to dance to our music.”
