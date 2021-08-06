PITTSBURG, Kan. — Members of the PPRD Dance Company were recently awarded overall Teen Regional Champion at the Nexstar Dance Competition. Dance studios from the Midwest region traveled to Southeast Kansas to compete for regional top honors.
PPRD Dance company currently offers three different levels of competition teams, which they call their Star Squads: Junior, Senior and Elite. The Elite Star Squad class won the title of champion with their routine “Get Down.” Of the 12 numbers that PPRD competed with, 11 received first place in their categories. Three of the routines earned the “Golden Ticket” award for some of the highest scores of the weekend. The Golden Ticket is an invitation to attend the national competition held in New York this summer.
“This is a huge honor,” says PPRD Dance teacher and choreographer Summer Warren. “These girls work so hard all year. Their dedication is truly inspiring."
PPRD Dance Company is celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall.
For more information or to register, call 620-231-8310.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.