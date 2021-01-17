A small, quiet patch of land located in the heart of Joplin will soon become a farm/homesteading “preserve” for local nature lovers, a local man hopes.
Think of the Wild Turkey Creek Farm as a tried-and-true business incubator. Rather than nursing along one-person startups, it will host an outdoor farming community of up to 12, each practicing sustainable farming techniques, said JJ Spurlin.
“We want different people with different skills that basically try to run their own little businesses out here, where they don’t have much cost to set up,” Spurlin said, a retired associate professor of criminal justice from Missouri Southern State University and former owner of JJ’s Woodfire Pizza in Webb City.
Spurlin grows blackberries and elderberries on less than one acre at the farm, the first products raised there. He hopes they are the first of many to come in a near future.
“We want bees out here, but we don’t want to learn bees — we want a beekeeper or to sponsor a beekeeper who wants to learn bees, who don’t have a place to do that right now,” he said. “No partnership is too big or too small.”
He and his partners — Mike Moorehouse and Chad Lundstrum — envision a local couple growing peach trees over here, an individual tending to a patch of turnips over there. Near the trees he sees a forge for someone to make handmade farming tools. Hanging from the trees will be numerous birdhouses. Near a small community garden will be a well-used trail where deer, groundhogs and wild turkey are often seen. Way over in that shaded corner could be an area for outdoor yoga or meditation practices. And over near the tire garden, he envisions an area for an outdoor classroom, populated by children from local schools learning about sustainable permaculture farming. Permaculture — “plant once and harvest forever — describes a type of farming that best uses the land so that future generations can continue to productively use it, similar to what the Native Americans have practiced for thousands of years.
“I’m a serial entrepreneur … and I really want this to be a grassroots movement that really takes off,” Spurlin said. “I think it will be fun to see what kind of farming is sustainable and what” people can do with that. “And let’s face it, I’d like to leave something behind that was important, to say that my life mattered. And this is just something that really matters to me. If the Earth is warming, and all this stuff is going on around the world, why wouldn’t we try to sponsor someone to fix those problems? I think there are plenty of gifted entrepreneurs out there who can fix this stuff.
“I’m going to dedicate every day that I can to try to advance this,” he continued. “There’s just too much of an opportunity out here. And at the end of the day, we haven’t lost anything.”
When the property was purchased five years ago, Spurlin described it as “an embarrassment to look at.” Over the next five years, he and his friends removed 4,100 tires, 40 rolling trash containers, 17 abandoned vehicles and untold amounts of trash and litter.
Located just off North Florida Avenue on East Jaccard Street, the property hugs Turkey Creek and is home to a greenhouse and other buildings, including a shack that dates back to Joplin’s early mining days.
Ultimately, Spurlin wants this outdoor farming community to be a place of teaching for young and old alike. That’s why it also operates as a 501c3 nonprofit called PLANT — Permaculture Learning and Naturalist Teaching.
“I just want to create an outdoor experience, a place where I can teach people permaculture in a permaculture setting without (them) have to travel that far,” the McAuley High School graduate said. “I haven’t heard of something like this happening (inside Joplin), and truthfully, I don’t think this is something an ordinary person would want to take on. But (Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Director) Toby Teeter said, ‘Joplin is still a place where you can come and set up for not much money and see how it works, and if it doesn’t work out, it won’t kill you.’ And you know what? He’s exactly right.
“This is going to be a really neat deal,” Spurlin added with a grin.
Learn more
Call 417-529-0398 or check out their Facebook page listed under “Jax Plant.”
