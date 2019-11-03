For the professional musicians comprising the award-winning Tesla Quartet, small towns such as Joplin definitely have several clear advantages over larger cities such as Chicago.
Namely, homes instead of hotels.
“We fondly remember our visit (to Joplin) a few years ago,” said Tesla violinist Ross Snyder.
In March, 2016, they stayed inside the Joplin home of Pro Musica founder Cynthia Schwab. A few night’s stay inside a guest room rather than a hotel, “can make you feel more at home during a busy tour.”
In fact, while Snyder, Michelle Lie (violin), Edwin Kaplan (viola) and Serafim Smigelskiy (cello) perform in major markets such as London, New York City and San Francisco, they just wrapped up a four-year visiting residency in Hickory, a North Carolina town slightly smaller than Joplin.
“The great thing about being a string quartet is that we can travel easily and bring great music to just about any corner of the globe,” Snyder said.
Another bonus concerning audiences in smaller towns is how “they definitely treasure the cultural opportunities they do have,” Snyder continued, “because there may only be a handful of world-class performances a year. They recognize the value in their community and certainly don’t take it for granted.”
Praised for their “superb capacity to find the inner heart of everything they play, regardless of era, style or technical demand,” Tesla will play live at 7 p.m. Thursday inside the Ozark Christian College Chapel, 1111 N. Main St. It is a free concert open to all. Joining the four Tesla members on stage will be clarinet soloist Alexander Fiterstein, who visited Joplin in his own Pro Musica performance last year. He is considered one of today’s most exceptional artists.
“We first collaborated with Alex a few years ago at a summer music festival in Asheville, North Carolina, playing the Mozart Quintet,” said Lie. “Since then, we made a recording together that was just released on Oct. 17. It’s called ‘Joy & Desolation,’ and we will be playing most of the repertoire from the CD in Joplin.”
According to Lie, Tesla will collaborate with Fiterstein to play Wolfgang Mozart’s “Clarinet Quintet” and John Corigliano’s “Soliloquy” during the concert.
“I think this is a very unique program, and it includes a wide range of musical styles,” Lie said.
This year’s Pro Musica 2019-20 concert season, the organization’s 40th, is a celebration of some of the best, fan-favorite groups that have visited Joplin over the decades.
“The season has been everything we had hoped for and more,” said Pro Musica’s director Deborah Billings. “Because we were upping the game by selecting favorite ensembles from past years, we knew the music would be incredible. However, the audience response has been absolutely amazing. We truly see a celebratory spirit in our audience, and that makes us very happy.”
Music, said Snyder, can speak to people in many different and very personal ways, “so I hope everyone who listens finds something meaningful to them. And with the variety of our repertoire, it shouldn’t be that hard. What is more important to us is that we’re creating a shared experience where we can communicate the emotions of the music.”
Details: 417-625-1822.
On the calendar
• Horszowski (piano) Trio, 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, Thomas Jefferson Day School Auditorium, 3401 Newman Road. They played once in Joplin, during the 2013-14 season.
• Jupiter and Jasper (string) Quartets, 7 p.m., Thursday, March 26, Joplin Family Worship Center, 5290 E. Seventh St., Jupiter performed the world premier of “The Sower” in Joplin in 2006; this is the first visit to Joplin by Jasper. Double string quartets is a first for Pro Musica.
• Brubeck Brothers Quartet (jazz), 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 23, Chris Brubeck played in Joplin with this trio, Triple Play, during the 2015-16 season, and he and brother Dan played together during the 2017-18 season.
