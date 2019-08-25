Popular summer concert series concludes Saturday

The fourth and final show of the Wilder’s 2019 Summer Concert Series — dubbed the “mother of all grand finales” — is set for Saturday night in downtown Joplin.
The idea behind the series is simple: bringing back both the popularity and prominence of the Bypass, the much beloved outdoor patio that was home to decades of live, original music.
The Bypass is now known as the Wilder’s Event Center, 1208 S. Main St.
Three bands will be playing live music during tomorrow night’s concert, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and music kicking off at 7 p.m.
• TOTOJOJO, Joplin’s very own six-piece jam band, showcasing a fusion of rock and funk, that consists of Josh Mullen, Tom Smith, Josh Zimmer, Trey Burkett, Al Romero and Adam Becker.
• Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy, a high-energy “brass ‘n’ grass” sextet from Wichita, Kansas whose music has been described as “a stagecoach in overdrive” that “carries the force of a Kansas freight train.”
• The 1oz Jig, a Fayetteville, Arkansas, “backwood funk” band whose traditional musical instruments, such as the bass guitar and drums, are complemented by the trumpet, trombone and keys.
Food will be provided by MaMa JoJo’s.
Tickets are $15; the event is open for ages 21 and older.
Details: www.goodappleentertainment.com.
