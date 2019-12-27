DIAMOND, Mo. — Several years ago, Curtis Gregory was having a nice conversation with an elderly gentleman when he learned the man before him had served as one of the Tuskegee Airmen during World War II.
At that moment, Gregory’s eyes grew wide. When Gregory told the man that he served as a park ranger at the George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond, it was the war vet’s turn to look surprised.
“He told me he arrived on the Tuskegee campus in 1941 or 1942,” Gregory said, “and remembered seeing George Washington Carver walking around the campus” of Tuskegee Institute in Alabama.
It was at the Tuskegee Institute where Carver lived, worked and taught for nearly 47 years. He was also buried there in 1943, on the campus of what is now Tuskegee University. Two years earlier, the institute was chosen for a training program for young African American men to serve as Army Air Corp pilots.
“I’m sure Carver was aware of the Tuskegee Airmen. Some of (those) individuals would have been students on the campus,” Gregory said. “By 1941, Carver had national and international fame, and all the trainees would have been familiar with him.”
The first trained pilots left Alabama to go to war in North Africa in 1943 as members of the 99th Pursuit Squadron. By the end of the war, the pilots had destroyed a total of 409 German aircraft, 950 ground units (tanks and trucks) and even a German navy destroyer. In turn, they lost 66 pilots in combat, and 32 others were shot down to become prisoners of war. German pilots, regarding their prowess in the sky, had given the airmen a nickname: “black birdmen.”
All of this explains why, several times during the year, the film “The Tuskegee Airmen” is shown at the Carver National Monument, highlighting the story behind these brave men. The documentary will air at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The film “has proven popular over the years,” Gregory said. “Visitors are interested in the Tuskegee Airmen, but many aren’t familiar with the story behind it.
“I’m so overjoyed when visitors come to the park and learn something new about (Carver) or any of our other topics,” he continued. “It’s wonderful people appreciate that we are doing our jobs with sharing amazing stories (and) the African American experiences as well.”
Details: 417-325-4151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.