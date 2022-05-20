The 745th meeting of the Preceptor Lambda Xi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi was held on Tuesday at Red Lobster in Joplin.
The meeting was called to order by LeAnn Tomlin, president. An evening of socializing, revealing secret sisters and installation of officers for the coming year was on the agenda.
Officers for the 2022-23 year are as follows: Kay Johnson, president; Gwen Wilson, vice president; Sherri Orender, treasurer; Paula Hines, recording secretary; Patti Burrington, corresponding secretary; Pamela Hosp, city council representative; and Jane Broadwater, extension officer.
Plans are being made for summer social events.
