SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Did you know Missouri has an official state dinosaur? It’s a plant-eating dinosaur named Parrosaurus missouriensis.
While this duck-billed dinosaur, roughly the size of an elephant, likely won’t be found inside the Springfield Expo Center later this month, plenty of other plant-eating — and flesh-eating — reptiles will be.
Cue the “Jurassic Park” theme song from John Williams.
Jurassic Quest, the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit found in North America, will be in downtown Springfield on Saturday, Feb. 26, and Sunday, Feb. 27.
Tickets for this indoor event — ranging in price from $19 to $32 per individual — are now on sale.
“Our dinosaurs bring out excitement in kids of all ages,” said Nick Schaefer, a Jurassic Quest “dino trainer.” “The smiles of excitement and gasps of wonder (we hear) are what we live for, and why we keep coming back.”
This is the fifth time Jurassic Quest has descended upon Springfield. The exhibit features 80 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, including the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex, the Spinosaurus, Apatosaurus, and a 50-foot-long Megalodon. In collaboration with leading paleontologists, each of these 80 creatures, some so tall they look to scrape the ceiling, was painstakingly replicated in every detail, whether they have feathers or fur, he said.
Guests can wander through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods and lose themselves in a number of dinosaur-themed events, such as a fossil display, an ancient ocean exhibit and a popular raptor experience.
There are also dinosaur-related crafts, a themed bounce house, dinosaur rides, fossil digs, petting a number of walking dinosaurs roaming the floors, and meeting and greeting newborn baby dinosaurs.
“Our babies,” Schaefer said, “are a fan favorite attraction.”
Because of COVID-19, face coverings are recommended; there will also be timed entries to assure social distancing, contactless shopping, a temperature-based wellness check and frequent sanitation stations set up throughout the floor.
Details: www.jurassicquest.com/events/springfield-mo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.