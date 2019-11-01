Members of Area Agency on Aging Region X’s Silver Haired Legislature were up in Jefferson City in late October for the annual session at the state capitol.
The priorities for SHL for 2020 are:
• Increase Funding for home-delivered meals and congregate meals
• Reinstatement for funding for MORx Program
• Prescription drug monitoring program
• Streamline tax collection procedure with a portion designated to senior protection fund
• Expand MO HealthNet (Medicaid)
We strongly appreciate their efforts and dedication to seniors in our area.
