After a long hiatus brought on by the pandemic, Pro Musica performances — live and, for the time being, held outdoors — are set to resume in April.
“While this isn’t a return to normal,” Executive Director Jay Gilman said, “resuming concerts is very welcome evolution for the organization, our musicians and for, of course, the patrons we serve.”
The organization, which has provided free public concerts for the past 41 years, will conclude its suspended 2020-21 season with several digital streaming concerts launching later this month and continuing through March.
Each digital concert, Gilman said, will be available on demand for a one-week window “to be enjoyed from the safety of home.”
In partnership with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, the virtual concerts are:
• Anthony McGill, clarinetist, performing a program of Messiaen, Poulenc and Brahms starting Thursday and running through Feb. 18.
• Gloria Chien, pianist, playing Field, Liszt and Mendelssohn, viewable from Feb. 25 through March 4.
• “Intimate Bach,” viewable from March 18 to 25. It is a more conceptual program featuring three Bach chamber works and includes a harpsichordist and an accordionist.
“While the locales are novel, our quality and the world-class caliber of the musicians will be (very) familiar,” Gilman said. These digital concerts, he continued, should be able to “re-create the intimacy previously only available to those sitting in the seats of New York’s Lincoln Center.”
Between April and June, three outdoor performances are planned, Gilman said. Locations have yet to be determined.
• Invoke Quartet, Thursday, April 8: This Austin, Texas-based ensemble combines chamber music with bluegrass, Appalachian fiddle tunes, jazz and minimalism. The performance is free to the public, though reservations are required.
• Boston Brass, Thursday, May 27: The quintet — two trumpeters, a horn, trombone and tuba — has toured all 50 states and 30 other countries for more than three decades. The performance is free to the public, though reservations are required.
• The Brubeck Brothers Quartet, Thursday, June 17: No strangers to Joplin, having played here previously, the quartet has toured jazz festival circuits across North America and Europe. The performance is Pro Musica’s annual ticketed special fundraiser event.
“By presenting distanced outdoor concerts,” Gilman said, “we’ll finally be together again to experience the power of excellent classical and jazz music.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.