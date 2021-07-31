Emlyn Johnson finds herself in an unusual position these days. A classically trained flutist, she co-directs the American Wild Ensemble, a group of musicians who regularly perform around Missouri and beyond. She also happens to be Pro Musica Joplin’s interim executive director.
This ensemble will perform a concert — “Missouri Music at 200,” a program inspired by the Missouri bicentennial — at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Wildcat Glades in Joplin. Free and open to the public, the concert will be held outdoors at the public pavilion overlooking Shoal Creek.
“This performance with my American Wild Ensemble is actually what connected me with Pro Musica in the first place,” Johnson said. “The previous director had invited us to present our bicentennial program, and those conversations — and my experience running this ensemble — eventually led to my current involvement” as executive director.
Created in 2016 by Johnson and her husband, cellist Daniel Ketter, the group is best known for celebrating American people, places and stories by performing classical chamber music — often outdoors, often in unconventional locations far removed from the traditional concert hall.
“A lot of listeners think of ‘new music’ as being kind of thorny or academic,” Johnson said. “A big part of American Wild Ensemble’s mission is to share new music in a welcoming context that shows that one of the best things about newly composed music is that it can be extremely meaningful and relevant when used in service of a contemporary idea, cause or concept.”
Music for the “Missouri Music at 200” is written by composers who live and work in Missouri, who are reflecting on their experiences here, and who are inspired by topics in Missouri history and cultural heritage that will be familiar to audiences, she said.
“Right now seems like the perfect time for this program: We are celebrating the 2021 Missouri bicentennial as its official date, Aug. 10, approaches, and AWE has historically focused on outdoor performances, which Pro Musica has been presenting since April in the midst of the continued pandemic uncertainty,” she said. “We are excited to bring this timely program to Joplin audiences.”
The concert will mix newly composed music inspired by the Missouri bicentennial with poetry written for the occasion. The ensemble, Johnson said, “is a septet combining winds, strings and percussion, with a mix of Missourians and performers traveling from farther-flung places.”
American Wild Ensemble will present a program of music by Stefan Freund, Barbara Harbach, Marcus Lewis, Michael Murray, Ingrid Stölzel and Christopher Stark, with new poetry by Glenn North and Karen Craigo.
“Each of these pieces reflects on Missouri history, culture, or musical traditions in a different way,” she said. “We have pieces inspired by jazz, ragtime and blues, Ozark folk music, old-time fiddling, and the history of different people and communities who have called this region home. Some of the music is very lively, some is more reflective, and each of the pieces represents the unique experience and perspective of its composer.”
She said she hopes the people who attend the concert “simply have a great time gathering together to listen to music and leave inspired and excited to return for the next concert. With this bicentennial program, I also hope that our audience will take this opportunity to both celebrate and reflect on the state’s history, consider its present, and envision the future they want to see. I hope that it encourages people to make connections and start conversations.”
