December’s “Sing Noel” performance by the Proclamation Youth and Community Choir aims to help the community come together and refocus on the meaning of Christmas.
The “Sing Noel” concert will follow the outline of the traditional Nine Lessons and Carols service. This service tells the redemption story of the fall of man to the birth of Jesus in nine short Bible readings, or lessons, interspersed with carols. The songs are formatted along the theme of Noel, and the audience is invited to stand and sing several times during the concert.
The Proclamation Youth Choir has around 145 youths registered for this Christmas season. During its Christmas performances, the choir expands to include adults and several guest musicians. The choir draws singers from around the region, from Northwest Arkansas to Lamar.
This will be the third Christmas concert season for the choir. In the past, it has performed at area churches, but this year it will sing inside the Ozark Christian College chapel.
“This will also let us incorporate an organ into the performance,” said Hannah Snow, co-director of the Proclamation Youth Choir. “It’s a different feel and it adds something unique that not a lot of people get to hear these days.”
Snow hopes the “Sing Noel” performance helps re-center people during the Christmas season.
“It helps center our mind on what Christmas is all about,” Snow said. “It helps refocus our attention at a busy time of year. It reminds us of the greatest gift given, Jesus Christ himself.”
“Sing Noel” will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Ozark Christian College chapel in Joplin. Admission is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted at the door and will go toward youth scholarships for the choir.
