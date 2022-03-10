PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University has announced selections to the Honors College, which has a mission of providing a more meaningful and rigorous educational experience for high-achieving students.
Through a two-tier selection process, which includes both a paper application review and an on-campus interview, the selection committee narrows the pool down to the top 30 student scholars. Those students are expected to continue to excel academically once enrolled at PSU, and also become involved in student clubs and organizations, as well as assume leadership roles across campus in a variety of ways.
Honors College students receive scholarships and enroll in intellectually stimulating general education courses as freshmen and sophomores. As juniors and seniors, they become integrated into the Academic Honors program. Students of all levels are encouraged to participate in research and study-abroad experiences.
Selected students are:
Kansas: Russell Baker, El Dorado High School; Kennadie Campbell, Blue Valley Southwest; Hannah Gray, Pittsburg High School; Shekhar Gugnani, Fort Scott High School; Neil Gugnani, Fort Scott High School; Corey Humble, Girard High School; Emily Imhof, St. Mary’s-Colgan; Josie Jacquinot, Erie High School; Taylor Krehbiel, DeSoto High School; Caroline Kunshek, Girard High School; Colby Lampkin, Maize High School; Joy Lee, Pittsburg High School; Joseph Marten, Onaga High School; Alexa Owens, Blue Valley Southwest; Austin Parrish, Frontenac High School; Alexandra Robinson, Girard High School; Shelby Sogaard, Shawnee Mission Northwest High School; Kirryn Sprague, Fort Scott High School; Nathan Stice, Columbus Unified High School; Kelsie Tucker, The Barstow School; Beau Wilson, St. Mary’s-Colgan; Sarah Wood, Frontenac High School.
Missouri: Emmaline Beyeler, Kearney High School; Carlee Brumley, Nixa High School; Alaina Fulkerson, Liberty North High School; Jeffrey Horinek, McAuley Catholic High School; Ezekiel Spieker, Spieker Academy.
Oklahoma: Hannah Dickens, Regent Preparatory School of Oklahoma; Kyra Heald, Broken Arrow High School.
Illinois: Taelyn Thompson, Mascoutah High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.