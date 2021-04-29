PITTSBURG, Kan. — Eight students in the Kelce College of Business at Pittsburg State University racked up multiple awards in the Kansas PBL Leadership Conference last month.
As members of PSU’s Phi Beta Lambda chapter, the college version of Future Business Leaders of America, the students competed in a total of 37 events. Students were required to submit their work, take tests and present virtually to a panel of judges. They now advance to the national competition in June.
Award winners are:
• Amanda Becker, of Weir: first place in accounting analysis and decision making, first place in financial concepts, first place in organizational behavior and leadership, second place in microeconomics.
• Taylor Brynds, of Cherokee: first place in client service, first place in help desk, first place in job interview, first place in macroeconomics, second place in management concepts.
• Sarah Clausen, of Cherokee: first place in desktop publishing, first place in entrepreneurship concepts, first place in marketing concepts.
• Samuel Holman, of Cassville, Missouri: first place in computer concepts, first place in cybersecurity, first place in microeconomics, first place in programming concepts.
• Wyntr Jacobs, of Pittsburg: first place in desktop publishing.
• Olivia Mitchell, of Waverly: first place in accounting analysis and decision making, second place in accounting for professionals, second place in accounting principles, second place in organizational behavior and leadership, third place in justice administration.
• Cierra Rose, of Louisburg: first place in information management, first place in retail management, second place in insurance concepts, second place in justice administration, third place in macroeconomics.
• Jeremy Walls, of Linn Valley: third place in financial concepts, third place in information management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.