PITTSBURG, Kan. — Of the national construction scholarships awarded by four leading industry organizations, 31 Pittsburg State University students came away with the most, to the tune of $56,600. An additional $70,000 by the Pitt State Construction Alumni Association awarded this spring means Pitt State students have received a total of $126,600 in scholarships.
To be eligible for the industry organization scholarships, students must attend a school with a construction or engineering program accredited by ACCE or ABET.
Of the 27 scholarships given nationally by the Builders’ Association Foundation, nine were awarded to Pitt State students, with the remainder going to students at other universities in Kansas, Missouri and Iowa. Of the nine scholarships given in Kansas by the Association of General Contractors of America Foundation, seven were awarded to Pitt State students.
Eleven Pitt State students were awarded scholarships by the National Association of Women in Construction's Wichita chapter, and four Pitt State students were awarded scholarships by the Mechanical and Sheet Metal Contractors of Kansas.
• Builders’ Association Foundation scholarship recipients are Bill Corlett, Tyson Stites, Easton Roth, Caleb Pahl, Trent Fair, Marcelo Neufeld, Zach Bures, Blaine Boudreaux and Michael Marinakis.
• AGC Education & Research Foundation scholarship recipients are Riley Bingham (Robert Conley Scholarship), Trenton Fair (AGC of America-Construction Leadership Council Scholarship), Grace Gibson (Byron & Janice Farrell Scholarship), Austen Hunt (David & Ruth Dando Scholarship), Marcelo Neufeld (AGC Education & Research Foundation Scholarship), Patrick Pennock (AGC of America-Consulting Constructors Council Scholarship) and Easton Roth (AGC of America-Consulting Constructors Council Scholarship).
• N.A.W.I.C. Wichita chapter scholarship recipients are Austen Hunt, Easton Roth, Emerson Cochran, Ismael Rosas, Jack McGavran, Jeremy Berg, Marcelo Neufeld, Michael Hoffmann, Taylor Griffith, Trenton Fair and Tyson Stites.
• Mechanical & Sheet Metal Contractors of Kansas scholarship recipients are Trenton Fair, Michael Hoffman, Carlos Mendoza Montes and Marcelo Neufeld.
