PITTSBURG, Kan. — Media production students from Pittsburg State University have been honored with nine Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards in various categories during this year’s state competition.
The awards will be handed out during an annual banquet to be held at the University of Kansas next month.
Students from Pittsburg State competed in a variety of broadcasting categories against students from all other colleges and universities in Kansas. Pittsburg State received three first-place awards, three second-place awards and three honorable mention awards this year.
In radio production, Dominic Santiago, freshman from Valley Center, earned second place for his public service announcement, “Student Association of Photographers.” An honorable mention was given to Jack Leake, junior from Altamont, for his radio documentary, “Smalltown Flag Football.”
In the television production categories, first-place winners were Leake and the Sports Broadcasting I class for their sports play-by-play, “Pittsburg State vs. Washburn”; Jackie Chang, graduate student from Taipei, Taiwan, for his entertainment program, “Lost Spirit”; and Zechariah Boswell, sophomore from Pittsburg, for his promotional video, “The Ferryman.”
Second-place winners included Chang for his promotional video, “Drop the H Brewing Company Profile”; and Cale Chapman, junior from Mission, for his news anchor reel, “Cale Chapman TV News Anchor Performance.”
Honorable mentions were awarded to Alan Jones, sophomore from Carthage, Missouri, for his promotional video “The Chase,” and to the spring 2021 broadcast journalism class for its complete newscast, “CAPS 13 News.”
