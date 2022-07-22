PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University students brought home national wins this summer at a competition hosted by Phi Beta Lambda, the largest business career and technical organization in the world.
PSU is home to an active chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, the collegiate version of Future Business Leaders of America. The chapter regularly enters competitions and attends conferences.
Two students — marketing and management major Sarah Clausen, of Cherokee, Kansas, and finance and business economics major Matthew Schmidt, of Easton, Kansas — captured first place in a competition that drew 900 university students from across the U.S. Schmidt’s was in sports management and marketing, while Clausen’s win was in entrepreneurship concepts.
Clausen also captured fourth place in social media marketing and sixth place in website design, both with classmate Wynter Jacobs, a marketing and management major from Pittsburg. In addition to his first-place win, Schmidt also captured third place in financial services and seventh place in financial concepts.
In total, PSU students competed in 15 events and brought home 14 trophies. Other winners were:
• Amanda Becker, accounting major from Weir, Kansas: sixth place in accounting for professionals.
• Hannah Evans, accounting major from Shawnee, Kansas: participated in accounting for professionals, accounting principles and macroeconomics.
• Spencer Grillot, accounting major from Oswego, Kansas: second in cost accounting.
• Samuel Holman, computer information systems and economics major from Cassville, Missouri: fifth in microeconomics, fifth in macroeconomics and fifth in programming concepts.
• Wyntr Jacobs, marketing and management major from Pittsburg: fourth in business communications, fourth in social media marketing and sixth in website design.
