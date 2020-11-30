PITTSBURG, Kan. — A virtual concert featuring local band Ridge Runnerzz will be streamed by the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Band members include Larry Pugh, guitar and vocals; Jimmie Miller, drums and vocals; Jerry Brady, bass guitar and vocals; and Terry Stickley, guitar, keyboards, harmonica and vocals. The concert will include songs by The Young Rascals, Eric Clapton, Grand Funk Railroad, Charlie Daniels, Garth Brooks and The Beatles.
Viewers can watch the prerecorded concert at pittstate.tv and at facebook.com/BicknellCenter, or they can watch it broadcast on the local cable access channel, CAPS 13 TV. The concert will be archived at pittstate.tv for future viewing on demand.
