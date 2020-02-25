Puddle of Mudd ready to make a splash Saturday at Buffalo Run

MIAMI, Okla. — Sure, the popular rock band Puddle of Mudd is known for its epic road tours from sea to shining sea. But for now, Wes Scantlin is taking things easy.
For the moment, that is.
“Yeah, I’m just chilling,” the band’s lead singer and guitarist said during a phone interview late last week, pausing at one point to tell his two small dogs to pipe down after they started raising a ruckus at the sound his phone ringing. “(They) want to be involved in the interview. They think they’re rock stars.”
But no, he said, switching back to topic, “I finally had to put the guitar down; I’ve been writing (songs) until 10 a.m. (that morning). Songwriting is fun — and challenging.”
He’s been attached to that guitar since the age of 12, he said, when he missed a soccer game to see Van Halen play live. After seeing Eddie Van Halen do his thing on his “Frankenstrat,” a guitar became as part of Scantlin’s life.
Now that he’s a genuine rock star, and has been for decades now, he’s learned how to navigate the rocky lifestyle and to take care of the one thing that means the most to a rock singer — his voice.
“The whole strategy is rest — it really is,” Scantlin said. “You’ve got to take care of yourself and your voice. Whatever you shove (into the body), your voice will let you know it.”
Even in his downtime, Scantlin’s thoughts never stray far from his band and the music he plays. And why not? The Kansas City band, formed in 1991, has sold more than 7 million albums and holds a string of No. 1 mainstream rock singles, including “She Hates Me, “Blurry,” “Control” and “Psycho.”
The band had a few days last week to chill before embarking on a new leg of its ongoing 2020 tour, which has band members traveling from Dubuque, Iowa, to Saturday's 8 p.m. gig at Buffalo Run Casino. That’s a 575-mile ride, by the way. And there are plenty more stops in March and April and beyond.
“It’s worth the pain,” Scantlin said with a laugh.
Joining Scantlin on stage Saturday will be Dave Moreno (drums), Matt Fuller (rhythm guitar) and Michael John Adams (bass).
“We all hope and really pray that the show’s successful and that (audience members) have a great time,” he said.
