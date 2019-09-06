Quilt drawing supports Meals

It’s time again for our annual Meals on Wheels Quilt Fundraiser, thanks to a generous donation from the Joplin Area Town & Country Quilters Guild. Debbie Dutch Kelley, a Town and Country Quilter’s Guild representative, and Stephanie Denham, Nutrition Program Director, hold up the quilt. Chances to win this gorgeous, full-sized quilt are being sold for only $1 each or six tickets for $5. They can be purchased at the Area Agency on Aging office, 531 E. 15th St, Joplin, and at our seven local senior centers: Joplin, Webb City, Noel, Lamar, Carl Junction, Neosho and Carthage. The drawing will be held on Friday, Dec. 6. All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to the Meals on Wheels programs in Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald counties. Information: 417-781-7562. Courtesy | Allison Riddle
