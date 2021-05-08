WEST MINERAL, Kan. — Overlanding is coming to Southeast Kansas.
Simply put, it’s a form of camping where part of the thrill is traveling to remote destinations using off-road vehicles to camp beneath the moon and stars, and doing so completely off the grid.
An introduction to overlanding will take place next weekend in the shadow of one of the tallest structures in Cherokee County — the 16-story Big Brutus.
The Big Brutus National Historic Site will host the Big Iron Overland Rally from Friday through Sunday next week and will include family activities, live music, food and vendor exhibits.
Overlanding, said Big Brutus manager Joe Manns in a release, exploded in popularity last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, “providing a way for families to escape to areas where they could safely distance themselves from other campers while exploring and enjoying the country.”
The event is co-sponsored by Big Brutus Inc. and the Midwest Overlanding and Off-Road Expo. The giant steam shovel was chosen because of its proximity to the Flint Hills and the Ozark Mountains, both of which are popular destinations for overlanding enthusiasts from nearby states.
On Friday, Dance Monkey Dance, The Dirty Strings and the Adam Johnston Band will perform live music from 3 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, five more bands — Lauren Vonahnen, Charlie Mellinger, Arkansauce, Sequal Dose and Cadillac Jackson — will perform from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
RV hookups, vehicle-based camping and walk-in tent camping sites will be available; prices vary.
A number of safety classes will be held throughout Friday and Saturday; topics include navigation, radio communications and managing trauma.
Vendors will provide premium overland camping and adventure motorcycling, off-road vehicle parts, power sports equipment, competitive outdoor sports equipment, live product demonstrations, truck accessories and more.
Friday-only and Saturday-only music tickets are $20, while a two-day music pass is $35.
For details, go to www.bigiron
