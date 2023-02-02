A band with a 20-year history of recording and playing country music takes pride in having the same line-up.
The Randy Rogers Band will perform this month in Miami, where attendees will see the same six musicians that performed its first shows more than two decades ago in Texas.
“Just like any other relationship, you have to pick your battles and have respect for each other,” Rogers said in a bio. “None of us know how to do anything else. This is our livelihood. It’s how we take care of our families.”
While the band is named for lead vocalist Rogers, the band’s other members have personalities that shine through on each record, he said. The band also features guitarist Geoffrey Hill, bassist Jon Richardson, fiddler Brady Black, drummer Les Lawless and Todd Stewart, who plays keyboard, mandolin and whatever else needs playing.
The band also focuses on creating cohesive albums instead of today’s trend of going song by song. That way, the lineup of shows tour after tour are high quality, Rogers said.
“It’s a big mistake young artists make just to put a video or a new song out just to have something to talk about,” Rogers said. “There is a lost art to making an entire album, being a cohesive unit and have it be something that you can stand up and play. We have to record songs we can play live.”
Since its first release in 2002, the band has released 11 studio albums and four live albums. Its latest is “Homecoming,” released in October.
Chart success has eluded the band — it doesn’t have a single that burned up country charts. But it boasts a regular performance schedule and continued releases that have drawn a legion of fans.
“We’re like an oak tree. We’re not going anywhere,” Rogers said. “We’re not hinged on whether our next single will be a No.1. We’re not hinged on an album topping the charts. We have a great and loyal fan base, and we do things right.”
