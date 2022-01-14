SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In an effort to get people back to enjoying live entertainment, the theme for Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s 2021-22 season has been dubbed “Dance Mix” — programs meant to be “energetic, upbeat, appealing and inspiring,” according to the symphony.
The first show for 2022 is set for this weekend.
The “Sentimental Sarabande” concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts, 525 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway.
“I’m very excited about this program, because it’s a little bit different than most of our concerts,” said Kyle Wiley Pickett, who serves as both music director and conductor.
The program will feature romantic and intimate dances, including Gabriella Lena Frank’s “Coqueteos from Leyendas” and William Grant Still’s “Summerland.”
“This concert will shine a rare spotlight on our outstanding woodwind section,” Pickett said, speaking about the moment when the musicians play Dvorák’s Serenade for Wind. “On the other half of the concert, we will be featuring the string section in three charming, beautiful and exciting pieces” featured in Benjamin Britten’s “Simple Symphony,” he said.
Pickett spoke about the program to the public during a “Behind the Baton” program held recently at the performing arts center.
“The (‘Sentimental Sarabande’) will be a great way to kick off the new year,” he added.
This is the regional professional orchestra’s 87th season, and the theme centers on classical concerts full of energy and inspired by dance. Each year, the orchestra performs six classical and three pops concerts, including the popular and free Halloween concert geared toward kids.
Tickets range from $10 to $45, with discounts available for students and seniors. They can be purchased from the Hammons Hall box office by calling 417-836-7678 or visiting www.hammonshall.com.
A single livestream access, at $22 per household, can be purchased by visiting www.springfieldmosymphony.org.
Masks will be mandatory for Springfield Symphony staff, patrons and musicians during the concert.
For more details, call 417-836-7678.
