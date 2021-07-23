Auditions for "The Enchanted Bookshop" at Joplin's Stained Glass Theatre are set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, and Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Stained Glass Theatre, located at 2101 Annie Baxter Ave., is a ministry which exists "to reach the lost and strengthen the believer through the arts in partnership with the local church," bringing family-friendly plays to the stage. 

"The Enchanted Bookshop" has more than 40 parts, and both adults and elementary-aged actors are being sought.

The popular children's play focuses on a used bookstore that seems ordinary during the day but at night is a place where magic happens. Characters from various books come alive, but they face a problem when two hoods break into the store.

The play, which debuts later this year, will be directed by Mary McWethy and Janelle Rawlings.

