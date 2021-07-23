Auditions for "The Enchanted Bookshop" at Joplin's Stained Glass Theatre are set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, and Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Stained Glass Theatre, located at 2101 Annie Baxter Ave., is a ministry which exists "to reach the lost and strengthen the believer through the arts in partnership with the local church," bringing family-friendly plays to the stage.
"The Enchanted Bookshop" has more than 40 parts, and both adults and elementary-aged actors are being sought.
The popular children's play focuses on a used bookstore that seems ordinary during the day but at night is a place where magic happens. Characters from various books come alive, but they face a problem when two hoods break into the store.
The play, which debuts later this year, will be directed by Mary McWethy and Janelle Rawlings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.