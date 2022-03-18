A Lenten season concert and the rare display of a religious art collection are to be held as a benefit for the Solace House of the Ozarks.
The event, "Sights and Sounds of Solace," is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Joplin First United Methodist Church, 501 W. Fourth St.
This is the only time that the complete religious artworks of local collector Tal Crim will have been exhibited in their entirety.
There are art pieces in the collection that date to the 15th and 16th centuries, said Lana Nelson, a local real estate agent who serves on the Solace House board. The display will be open for public viewing at 2 p.m. that day to anyone who does not wish to attend the concert before viewing the exhibit. Others can view it after the music program.
"A lot of Tal Crim's pieces are prints; some of them are made from copper," Nelson said. "We have 18 tables and there may only be three pieces of art on each table, depending on how large they are," she added.
Solace House is part of the national nonprofit Omega Home Network to provide end-of-life care.
It is available to those who want a peaceful homelike atmosphere for their last days, but do not want to die at home or in a hospital; those who cannot afford end-of-life care at a nursing home; or spouses or families who are in need of assistance or respite to provide care for a loved one who is in their last days of life. The house, opened two years ago, is supported by donations and fundraisers.
The house's mission states that it "is a community partnership of agencies, providers and volunteers seeking to meet the needs of the dying and their families in the greater Joplin area. Following a social model approach, Solace House of the Ozarks will provide a home away from home with 24-hour volunteer support for those in the last days to weeks of life."
There is no need for insurance or other financial resource to stay, although Solace House does work in cooperation with a hospice of the patient's choice.
Care at Solace House is free, said Susan Lincoln, president of the organization's board. "No one gets a bill ever," she said.
End-of-life care for a single week can run from $1,100 to $6,300, Solace House representatives said.
Since the house opened in 2020, about 40 people have stayed. There have been a few times the house closed temporarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it now is operating full time, Nelson said. At a memorial service held in December, there was a remembrance with family members of the 35 people who had stayed their final days at Solace House since summer.
Rooms are furnished with an extra bed for family members who wish to stay with their loved one, Nelson said. "We try to make it as if they were home," she said.
Care plans are all provided by the hospices who are in charge of the patients.
"Now, as things open up (from COVID-19), I think the need for volunteers is going to grow substantially," Lincoln said. "We need more volunteers."
Volunteer opportunities
Most positions are staffed by volunteers. There is one paid staff position necessary to coordinate volunteers and organize the services, such as conferring with the clinical team to determine if those referred to the house are eligible to be cared for there. Currently, there also is one paid staff position for overnight shifts because there are not enough volunteers yet to fill night shifts.
Some volunteers say they can work any time needed. But a new scheduling system the house is offering allows them to schedule one four-hour shift every five weeks "because we find that very busy people can usually schedule four hours to donate some time," Lincoln said. Volunteers undergo training and then shadow an experienced volunteer several times until they are comfortable working on their own.
She said the team system will assign five people to a team. Those teams are scheduled for a year in advance so that a person can know months ahead when they are to work. The volunteers can trade shifts if there is an emergency or a need that prevents someone from being available to work at their scheduled time.
"Not everybody who volunteers is on a team, but we are trying to move in that direction for those folks who are very, very busy and have full-time jobs," Lincoln said. "Generally, if they really want to support the mission in some way, that's a pretty good way to do it."
Volunteers also can choose their assignments such as providing personal care, food preparation, cleaning or fundraising.
There is a background screening of volunteers through a state registry, Lincoln said.
Lincoln said Solace House has been described "as a gift that the Joplin region has given itself, and I think that is a good way to describe it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.