POWELL, Mo. — Bob Brumley’s legacy, as an icon in both the Gospel Music Association and the Southern Gospel Music Association, is both deep and wide — and one being remembered following his death in December.
Brumley, a native of Southwest Missouri, died on Dec. 23, 2020 of what daughter Betsy Brumley-Bernier believes was a broken heart.
“It’s crazy, but mom (Tudi) passed away in April and he missed her so much,” Brumley-Bernier said. “He missed her so much. Christmas was his favorite holiday. He went to sleep on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and just didn’t wake up.”
Brumley and his wife, the former Deloras (Tudi) White, were married for almost 60 years. The pair married when Tudi was 18. Family members believe he just couldn’t face a Christmas without the love of his life.
“Dad told corny jokes,” Brumley-Bernier said. “He had a joke for absolutely every occasion I can think about. We even included a joke in his obituary. He always liked to laugh. It was rare for dad not to be laughing.”
Brumley-Bernier said her father was one of the “kindest, honest, fair and generous people you would ever meet.”
“He knew the business and knew it well,” Brumley-Bernier said. “He was a fierce protector of grandpa’s legacy. He wanted grandpa’s music used in the right way.”
A Legacy of Music
Brumley followed his father, Albert Brumley, into the music business. While Albert was a prolific songwriter, Brumley found his passion for music encompassed the business side of the industry.
For more than 103 years, the Brumleys have owned and operated a music publishing company. First known as Albert E. Brumley and Sons, it is now known as the Brumley Music Group.
The business has an extensive music catalogue with at least 9,000 unique copyrights ranging from the internationally known "I’ll Fly Away to Victory In Jesus." The catalogue has earned the family at least 19 Grammy wins and 17 Dove Awards.
Brumley-Bernier said "I’ll Fly Away" sold its first million copies and 1949, and has a long history of being used on radio, television, soundtracks and in movies.
For much of the 20th Century, the family ran two music events — the Albert E. Brumley Sundown to Sunup sing in Springdale, Arkansas; and Hill & Hollow Folk Festival in their McDonald County-based home town.
The Hill & Hollow Folk Festival went from 1969 to 1994, and during its heyday featured numerous Grand Old Opry singers including Minnie Pearl and Grandpa Jones.
The gospel sing continued from 1969 to 2017, while it was based in northwest Arkansas for 33 years, it spent four in Fayetteville, 10 in Lebanon, Missouri, and two in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Albert and Brumley helped establish the Gospel Music Association, and Bob was a founding member of the organization. They were also heavily involved in the Southern Gospel Music Association.
The business is now run by Brumley-Bernier and her husband Kevin Bernier; and Elaine Brumley-Johnson and her husband Brad Johnson. Their brother, Robert [Bobbie/Bob] Brumley the second, a retired Lt. Col. in the Air Force, serves as a silent partner.
Lessons from Dad
Brumley-Bernier said her father taught her a multitude of lessons regarding the music industry, including some “old-fashioned knowledge” which is not taught anymore, but helps as she and her sister continue to operate the business.
“We plan to keep it going exactly like it is, with new music on the horizon,” Brumley-Bernier said. “We have a large catalogue, with requests every day for music. He taught us well. While we can’t fill his shoes, we can do our best.”
Brumley-Bernier said she’s blessed to continue the family’s legacy of music, representing both her father and grandfather’s work for new and returning audiences.
“Words aren’t big enough to describe the legacy, knowing people around the world’s hearts and souls are [touched by the songs],” Brumley-Bernier said. “'I’ll Fly Away' is important in the lives of people we’ll never meet, or know their names.”
"I’ll Fly Away" has been recorded by many people including Willie Nelson, who ends each concert with the song, to Alan Jackson and Allison Krauss. There’s even a disco praise version and also a Celtic praise version by Flatfoot 56.
“It’s one of the most recorded songs in history,” Brumley-Bernier said, adding Kanye West and Puff Daddy both have versions, and the Cherokee Nation has one featuring the Cherokee native language. “There’s not a genre or country it’s not recorded in.”
Remembering Dad
Brumley-Bernier said her father, outside of music, was a foodie - enjoying items from cornbread and beans to caviar and escargot.
His loyalty is also a cherished memory.
“He was one of the most loyal people you ever met,” Brumley-Bernier said. “If you were a friend, you stayed his friend and he never forgot you. He and mom both had a way of seeing a person’s heart, not the stuff they put out there (in public).”
Brumley-Bernier said carrying on the family’s tradition of music is important.
“This is bigger than I am, and bigger than (dad) was,” Brumley-Bernier said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.