Retirement's not in cards for Joplin's Michael Gregory

Sure, Michael Gregory may claim he’s retired — and he’s certainly enjoying some of the benefits of it — but how many people truly turn their backs on an organization they’ve played an instrumental part of for decades?
“I doubt if I will ever fully retire from working altogether,” he said.
No truer words have been spoken. Case in point, just two weeks after retiring, Gregory was named music director at Joplin’s St. Peter the Apostle Church, a position he still holds today. A St. Peter’s choir member, Dee Kassab, then asked Gregory to serve on the Heartland Opera Theater board. Soon enough, he became the organization’s general director, helping to bring big city operatic singers to Southwest Missouri audiences.
“My most recent retirement from HOT has been fairly complete,” he said, which took place over the summer. “Other than answering some questions and offering a little advice, they are doing fine without me. I look forward to being able to help out at future events, taking tickets or whatever they need me to do. I am continuing in my capacity as music director at St. Peter the Apostle church and plan to keep on with that position as long as they’ll have me.”
In other words — he’s staying busy. Really busy.
Of course, his name and always-smiling face are most often linked with HOT and will be for some time to come.
“I had attended at least 70 or more live opera performances” over the years, he said. “The first HOT performance I saw after becoming a board member was ‘Carmen,’ and I was blown away with the quality of the singers and the production. I knew I had been missing out on a treasure.”
Fast forward more than a few years, and the 2019 production of “La Boheme” was, as Gregory put it, a “game changer.” The finest singers were brought to Joplin after more than 175 singers auditioned — “the news got out that Joplin was the place everyone wanted to work.” That production also placed in the prestigious American Prize competition for professional opera companies, “putting HOT on the map in a new and different way,” he said.
“The people of Joplin and surrounding communities are very fortunate to have affordable and accessible art experiences in multiple genres,” he continued. “Through my affiliation with Opera America, I have attended conferences and live performances in St. Louis, San Francisco and Omaha. It is not an exaggeration to say the art scene in Joplin is comparable to cities many times its size. Everything may be on a smaller scale, but there is no reason to drive or fly somewhere else to experience ‘big city’ arts.”
The word “opera” is not always the greatest calling card, he continued. “Many folks have preconceived notions of what opera means, and HOT has worked hard over the years to show people there is more than one way to experience it and more than one style of performance. There truly is something for everyone.”
Gregory grew up in Wichita, Kansas, though he has local roots in both McDonald County and across the border in Benton County, Arkansas.
“I have always loved this part of the world, and when I had a chance to move here, I did in 1982,” he said.
As a teacher, he spent most of his career in Joplin, with an emphasis on special education. Gregory was a Golden Apple Award recipient, Joplin Teacher of the Year, candidate for Missouri Teacher of the Year and a Red Cross Hero with a Heart. And while teaching was near and dear to him — something he’d wanted to do from an early age — he’d always been drawn to music, he said. His father was a singer who played the mandolin and worked for gospel songwriter Albert Brumley.
“My dad … instilled a love of church music in me. I was the kind of unusual kid who listened to all kinds of music when I was growing up. I fell in love with classic music as well as opera at a young age. I knew I had music ‘inside’ me yearning to get out, but I didn’t have any outlet other than singing at school.”
He taught himself to play the piano as a sophomore in high school, and 50 years later he’s still playing a piano at church. He sang professionally for the first time at the age of 17, performing at a funeral — “singing has been a lifelong passion.” He has mostly sang Christian music, but several years ago he joined the Missouri Southern Symphonic Chorus, embracing an entirely different genre of music. And in 2018, he made his opera debut, singing the role of Kasper in the production of “Amahl and the Night Visitors.”
“It was a dream come true,” he said. “I never intended for anything like that to happen because of my affiliation with the company, but I auditioned like everyone else and got the part. It was a thrill to be sure.”
Other roles followed, including a comedic role in last year’s “Gianni Schicchi” that took place inside the venerable Joplin Memorial Hall.
“My experience singing live opera has been one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done,” he said. “I recently got a tattoo naming each of the roles I sang so I can always remember those wonderful times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.