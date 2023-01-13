The Greek word for fellowship is “koinonia,” which is also the name of a campus ministry that has made great inroads at Missouri Southern State University.
Although the nondenominational ministry is far from new to MSSU, taking root in 1967, it has done nothing but expand since 2018. That is when it bought four acres of land from College View Baptist Church, located half a mile north of Missouri Southern at 1702 N. Duquesne Road.
First consideration for the land was to build housing that could be used by students. Last year, Koinonia completed its sixth house, with the thinking that once the houses are paid for they should provide enough revenue to hire two full-time staff members.
With staff members yet to be hired, David Weaver, campus minister who has more than three decades with Koinonia, continues to lead the ministry.
“Each week, students hold Bible studies in their homes, invite international students over and use the houses in various ministry capacities,” said Weaver, who holds a degree in Christian education from Ozark Christian College, as well as a general business and accounting degree from MSSU.
It was in 2020 that Koinonia took another step forward in acquiring the College View Baptist building and the four acres of property to go with it right next to the other four acres and houses.
The church name has changed to Koinonia Christian Campus Ministry, where students gather each Thursday for Bible study, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a free home-cooked meal provided by an area church. The meal is followed by music by a worship band, teaching and small-group gatherings. Weaver estimates that around 100 students are actively involved in the ministry with around 65 attending the Thursday get-together.
Sydney Moore, an MSSU student, said he is thankful to be involved in Koinonia.
“I have made some of my closest friends through this ministry,” he said. “Koinonia has been a big blessing in my life, and it is something I look forward to each week.”
Koinonia began 56 years ago under the umbrella of College Heights Christian Church, where it met for many years. That beginning coincided with the 1967 move by MSSU to its current location.
The ministry later moved to the MSSU campus, where it met in the Lion’s Den before moving to its current location.
“Koinonia has been here for thousands of students during their time in college, providing a home away from home and a place to find Christian friends and often even a spouse,” said Weaver, who got experience helping with housing needs by assisting victims of the 2011 Joplin tornado.
