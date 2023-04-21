A Carthage man and his wife have a ministry like no other.
In the heat of the battle in Ukraine, Chris and Christina Brummett are making a difference.
They actually began lending aid to Ukrainians long before the Russians began their all-out invasion over a year ago. Now with the horrendous onslaught by the Russians intensifying, so have the Brummetts intensified their ministry.
Their outreach largely focuses on western Ukraine, where not only people but also pets have been receiving help as a result of their endeavors.
The focus now has turned on extracting Ukrainians from the war zone.
Chris Brummett said they have been working with a lot of retired and off-duty military personnel and in the past two months have gotten about 25 Ukrainians (some with relatives in the United States) out. Many animals have been rescued as well.
Money and supplies continue to be sent to those still remaining.
The Brummett ministry came into existence in 2011 when Chris Brummett, working as a steam locomotive engineer on weekends at Silver Dollar City, was introduced to a contingent of Ukrainians visiting the popular Branson theme park.
After talking with the group, Brummett learned about the plight of eastern Ukraine refugees fleeing to western Ukraine to escape advances by the Russian army.
In addition, Brummett learned of another cause that western Ukrainians had taken up — the displacement of pets due to the conflict.
Those two issues affected Brummett so much that as a Christian he knew he had to do what he could to help, so he visited the country and became involved in both ministries as a co-director.
He found western Ukraine willing to assist refugees pouring in from the east by helping them find temporary homes, as well as providing food and a boarding facility for abandoned pets.
The Brummetts have helped raise funds for both causes, which get little money from Ukrainian churches since they can barely exist on their own. However, Brummett said, despite the ravages of war, western Ukraine churches are still full all of the time.
Most help comes from an outpouring of Christian love, which is noticeable in western Ukraine..
“The only thing that gets the people in western Ukraine through is their strong Christian beliefs,” said Brummett, who travels a great deal with his Carthage business, Reliable Storm Shelters.
The Christian influence is so great in western Ukraine that there are places on the streets where people can enter just to pray.
Brummett said he always welcomes donations to the Ukrainian cause. Anyone wanting more information or to donate may call him at 417-850-5562 or email him at chrisbrummettd9@hotmail.com.
