You have likely heard more than once that we are living in the end times, and David Hall’s years of research may help give you proof.
Hall, who worked six years as a financial planner with the Christian Broadcasting Network and world-renowned evangelist Pat Robertson, has not let age slow him down as he continues his end-times research out of his home in Carthage.
The 87-year-old began the research many years ago when, he said, he was inspired by God to do so.
“It started when the Holy Spirit told me I needed to start studying and finding out more about the end times,” said Hall, who has led Bible study groups on the topic in people’s homes and at job sites, as well as church and Sunday school classes. “I try to go wherever I can learn more. It started in Bible study with family, friends and whoever wanted to come. Everybody would bring their Bibles, and we would not only talk about it but also have a lot of prayer about it.”
Signs of the end times are everywhere if you just look around and study the Bible, he said.
Hall said it is important to tell people the truth of what is going on in the world.
“Somebody has to stand in the gap. ... Somebody has to blow the trumpet,” he said. “I wish ministers would teach more on how the Scriptures tie in with how we are living today.”
Hall hinted that the writing is on the wall, but it is difficult to say how everything will turn out.
“The time clock of the world is Israel, and we are closer to the end than you might think,” he said. “It is just a matter of watching and seeing what happens.”
Hall, who attends James River Church in Joplin, said the U.S. is writhing in its death throes.
“America is caught up in a downward spiral into a black pit of immorality and violence,” he said. “We are reaping what we have sown since the 1960s, when we turned our back on God and decided to do our own thing. Since that time, we have become obsessed with materialism and the pursuit of pleasure. In the process, the God, who blessed us so richly, has been shoved aside and treated with disdain as a nuisance.”
Focusing on the Bible is essential to getting a better insight into the end times, Hall said.
He said through reading the Lamplighter, a bimonthly Christian magazine that is an outreach of the Lamb and Lion Ministries founded by David Reagan in McKinney, Texas, he has found evidence supporting his beliefs. One issue of the Lamplighter listed 50 biblically supported reasons why the end times are near, he said.
