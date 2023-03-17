It would be difficult to find a church that portrays a better example of the love of Christ, not only on Easter but throughout the year, than one where hope springs eternal.
Hope City Church took root shortly before the horrific Joplin tornado of 2011 and continues to bring hope to all who will hear the message of Christ and eternal life.
With another Easter a mere three weeks away, the Joplin church is emphasizing more than ever how important it is to have hope in a world where we often see more hopelessness than hopefulness.
The anthem that rang out throughout Joplin after the devastating tornado was that there is hope.
Cody Walker, senior pastor of Hope City, said the name for his church was being considered when visions of a sign in front of Joplin High School after the twister came to mind. The tornado had ripped away some of the JHS letters, so a new sign was reconfigured to read Hope High School.
That was the impetus for the church name. As was noted by Walker, the idea of hope connects with people whether you are religious or not.
As Hope City prepares for another Easter Sunday of hope on April 9, two morning services are planned at Missouri Southern State University’s Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. Services will be at 9:15 and 10:45 a.m.
Both services will have full children’s programs available, as well as the worship services.
Leading up to Easter, there will be a Good Friday event. Last year, it was a self-guided experience through different stations that were set up at the church, located at 1258 Jaguar Road.
Hope City is a church plant by Christ’s Church of Oronogo.
The first Easter services for Hope City were held at the Joplin High School performing arts center. Its previous location and where it began was the Victory Ministry and Sports Complex, 3405 Hammons Blvd.
In an interview around the time the church began, Walker called the first worship service at JHS a surreal moment, realizing that part of the vision for Hope City came from the same place where they held services.
The church later bought 22 acres of land off Interstate 49 just east of the Flying J Travel Plaza to complete an auditorium for worship.
The original intent of Christ’s Church of Oronogo was to plant a nondenominational church to reach out to those not attending services anywhere as well as to provide a more accessible location in south Joplin for its own members having to travel extensive distances to the Oronogo site.
