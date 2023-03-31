On Easter Sunday, April 9, many who have never set foot in church, or who attend just once in a while, will join church regulars in a holiest of holy worship experiences.
Some will attend traditional worship services, while others may go to nontraditional services.
Services siding with tradition are never in shortage. Although some churches hold both traditional and nontraditional services each Sunday, they often lean toward the traditional on Easter.
The nontraditional services tend to be geared toward the younger generation.
There will always be pros and cons for each type of service. Both are aimed at worshipping God, either through a way that has been around for centuries or a more recent type of service that reaches out to a younger crowd.
In a Globe story I wrote years ago, veteran pastor Bob Howard expressed good feelings toward both types.
Howard said modern or nontraditional services are not a denominational thing but are just part of our culture, adding that he has always felt comfortable with both types of worship.
Even though Howard grew up learning the liturgy and hymns of the traditional church, he said he has kept an open mind.
“A lot of things I learned in seminary made me feel like a dinosaur because we are not doing those kinds of things anymore,” he said.
Traditional services are more formal and held in the church auditorium, while the more casual modern services are often conducted in a fellowship hall with people sitting around tables having coffee and doughnuts.
Howard said he believes the two-service idea will continue because it is important to come up with new ways to worship.
Timothy Buelow, former pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Carthage, said he understands the modern-day approach to worship with a style that is appealing to many.
That style has come from Assembly of God circles and harmonizes with their theology, he said.
He added that Easter and Christmas are the two church holidays on which nonliturgical churches acknowledge the traditional church calendar.
On the other hand, many liturgical churches, such as Faith Lutheran, have kept only traditional services alive throughout the year.
The music offered at both types of worship services differ widely. There is singing from hymnals with the accompaniment of an organ and a choir in the background at traditional services. The modern version often involves the congregation singing from worship songs displayed on a big screen while listening to the upbeat tempo of a worship band.
