First Christian Church has the distinction of being the oldest church building in Joplin that still has worship gatherings.
Another interesting fact is that the church’s 100th anniversary was celebrated in 2001, the same year that its current pastor, Hunter Melton, was born.
Melton took over as pastor of the church last year at age 21 when the church turned 121.
After graduating from Ozark Christian College last May, Melton began preaching at First Christian a month later before officially being hired in August.
“I expected to be looked down on because of how young I am, as I am 100 years younger than the building,” Melton said. “Although we were separated by a century, we got along great. The people are kind and hardworking. They have been loyal to the church and want to serve God the best they can.”
Up until 2015, First Christian was part of the Disciples of Christ. However, because the church required more support than it was getting through that denomination, it made the switch to independent Christian.
“Leaving the Disciples of Christ took a toll on the congregation, and then COVID did not help,” Melton said.
With the size of the congregation now numbering in the 40s, Melton said that recently starting to work with the community to help show people the love of God has been having an impact.
Such events as “Coats and Coffee” in January have been a way for the church to build relationships.
“We invited the less fortunate into the Family Life Center and gave about 80 people a free coat and a cup of coffee,” Melton said.
Then, last week, First Christian hosted a housing fair, which was started because of a need the church saw when the apartments at Second Street and Byers Avenue were condemned.
An estimated 10 ministries and government agencies were available to help lend a hand to keep people from being pushed onto the street. Melton said about 100 people came through to receive aid.
As the church continues to address needs as it sees them arise, there is a special annual event coming soon that has become a mainstay at First Christian.
A memorable pageant, “The Living Picture,” is held each year around Easter, with this year’s edition set for Thursday, April 6. The event, based on the famous painting by Leonardo da Vinci, features a group dressed up as the disciples eating the Last Supper with Jesus.
Worship services are held at 10:40 a.m. each Sunday after Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Bible study for men and women is also held at 6 p.m. each Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.