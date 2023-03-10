The name may have changed, but the ministry has remained the same.
Unite Worship Gatherings, vertical worship events in the Joplin area that brought together a new wave of worshippers who praise and worship God over a 24-hour nonstop period, began taking shape during the past decade, with the final one held in January 2019.
Today with the new name of Incense Rising: 24 Hours of Expression and Encounter, this community movement continues under the leadership of Josh Coate, who played a big part in developing UWG.
Since the end of UWG, Coate said he felt the call to facilitate the same type of gathering again, so he started Incense Rising in January 2021.
The Incense Rising events are being held quarterly, with the next one set to begin at 7 p.m. Friday and run through 7 p.m. the next day at Celebration Church, 1301 S. Duquesne Road in Joplin.
“Everyone is welcome to come express your heart and encounter God’s presence,” Coate said. “Worshippers, dancers and artists are free to come and go as they please throughout the event.”
Coate pointed out that Incense Rising events are hosted by various churches throughout the community, with multiple worship teams leading continuous worship for 24 hours without stopping.
Anyone wishing to lead a music set should sign up for a time slot at www.incenserising.org.
Incense Rising is just one of many events offered to the community through the Encounter Culture movement.
In addition to Incense Rising, other activities available are the “Encounter Culture” podcast, a weekly podcast with various guests; biweekly home gatherings with extended living room worship and family-style ministry called Housefires; and treasure hunts, which are the monthly outreach ministering to the community.
The publishing arm of Encounter Culture, ECHO, includes writing, recording and distributing worship projects.
To listen to the podcast or find out about other events taking place, visit www.encounterculture.us.
In vertical worship, the worship team gathers in a circle with other worshippers surrounding them, while a band plays and praise songs are sung. A potluck meal is provided all 24 hours in order to give people the opportunity to connect and have fellowship.
Although there have been a lot of Christian community events in the past, what these gatherings are about is seeking the presence of God.
