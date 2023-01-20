You might say Matt McCaulley has been on a journey.
That journey began in Texas where he met a friend, Matt Derfelt, from the Joplin area. The two met at the church they were attending, with Derfelt planning to return to Joplin to plant a church.
Once Derfelt planted the aptly named Journey Church at 301 S. McKinley Ave. in Joplin, McCaulley and his family journeyed to Joplin a year after the plant in 2005 with McCaulley feeling the call of God on his life.
After becoming an elder at the church, McCaulley began another journey in life — that of Christian filmmaking. His early efforts began with an award-winning short film, “The Substitute,” before he turned his attention to a feature-length film.
However, that film was shelved when McCaulley said God put him on yet another journey in a completely different direction.
“A call from a local psychologist, Dr. Kevin Whisman, who deals with the destruction of individuals and families from pornography, led us down a completely different path,” he said. “We would have never chosen this subject on our own. This was definitely God stepping in and telling us what direction to take.”
McCaulley, who is executive producer, director and writer with his Christian company, Light of Life Films, said that after months of meetings with Whisman and the Light of Life team, they decided to take on this subject as a feature-length film.
McCaulley said that after researching and writing the screenplay, his team became aware of how deeply the pornography industry attacks so many areas of life, even within the church.
“A notable study showed that on average almost 70% of men who attend church seek after pornography on a regular basis, and an astounding 50% of pastors do the same,” he said. “Some would say that this is no big deal and causes no harm. But the more we studied, we saw real-life examples of the sheer destruction to people this causes inside and outside the church. It helps fuel the sex trafficking industry, utterly destroys individuals and tears families apart.”
After working on the film, called “unDEFILED,” for almost five years, McCaulley said they are now finalizing postproduction stages.
The 110-minute drama delicately deals with pornography issues through the lens of a good but not great aging independent league baseball player.
“It is a deep and serious film with lighthearted moments and plenty of striking realism,” McCaulley said. “It offers a great story built upon our faith in Jesus Christ as the answer to all of these issues, but without being a sermon. It is simply a good story.”
The film is in partnership with the well-established Pure Desire Ministries, which has developed a video series and written individual and small-group curriculum that complements the film. Materials will be marketed through Pure Desire to individuals and churches alike. Its website is puredesire.org.
The film is tentatively set to be released in May. For more information, call McCaulley at 417-622-7278 or go to www.lightoflifefilms.com or www.undefiledmovie.com.
