A Joplin man is doing his part to promote peace on Earth — which the world had too little of in 2022 — and seeks to further peace through his ministry in 2023, as he has done for the past three decades.
Victor Knowles and his aptly titled Peace on Earth Ministries celebrated the 30th anniversary of POEM last September. Now, with sights set on 2023, Ukraine is to receive much of the ministry’s help.
A major part of more than $225,000 in donations has been sent to a church in Poland to help some of the 7.1 million refugees from Ukraine. In addition, two churches and an orphanage in Ukraine itself are getting aid.
Knowles, who with his wife, Evelyn, established POEM, has preached in churches throughout Poland and Ukraine. The ministry’s aim is to bring peace to individuals through the love of Christ and to unify members of all Christian churches and Churches of Christ.
The POEM headquarters is located on the campus of Good News Productions International, 2111 N. Main St., where Knowles also edits a free monthly newsletter, the Knowlesletter, and One Body magazine. The latter, a Christian journal, was started by Don DeWelt in 1983.
As if Knowles did not have enough to do, he also will have his 30th book, “He’s All I Need," published by POEM in the new year. His wife’s latest book, “At Anchor: The Collected Writings of Evelyn Knowles,” was published last year.
Knowles, a native of Seymour, Indiana, who was raised in Iowa, paints a clear picture of his ministry’s goal through his message at www.poeministries.org.
Knowles writes via his president’s message: “There will never be peace on Earth until the peace of Christ reigns in our hearts, our homes and our churches.”
Although POEM is an acronym, there is a Greek word in Ephesians 2:10 that holds much significance for Knowles and his ministry.
"The scripture says that we are God’s workmanship, and the Greek word for workmanship, which we do not use anymore, is poema, from which we get our English word poem,” Knowles said. “It is talking about the kind of harmony and peace and euphony that God designs and that we are actually a poem ourselves. So I said yes, we are, and we will be a beautiful poem for God and a ministry that reflects that.”
Knowles and Peace on Earth Ministries may be contacted at www.poeministries.org or by writing POEM, Box 275, Joplin, MO 64802.
