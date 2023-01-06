Christians for World Peace, like many other organizations, hit a COVID-19 bump in the road the past few years, but this powerful Joplin-based ministry is back.
It’s not that it ever disappeared, but, of course, traveling was restricted due to the deadly virus. Traveling has been a key part of the ministry since it was founded in 1996 by Roger Gladden and his wife, Kreta. By the way, that happens to be the same year that their daughter, Kolleen, was born.
Since its founding, CWP has given more than $3 million to ministry partners who witness Jesus Christ to Jews, Arabs and Gentiles in the Holy Land.
The Gladdens have long traveled to the Holy Land to meet with mission partners, whom they have continually supported financially. CWP representatives have met and qualified partners by visiting and attending worship services at their home churches.
The Joplin ministry has no employees. All costs of operation and travel are paid by the Gladden family or those traveling with them on the Holy Land trips, with 100% of the donations going to missions.
This year, Roger will resume the mission journey, taking time to meet and fellowship with mission partners.
The CWP board of directors is made up of Roger, Kreta, Kolleen and Gene Baker, who has worked with Wells Fargo Advisors in Joplin.
Kolleen is a graduate of College Heights Christian School in Joplin and Pittsburg (Kansas) State University. She is currently a University of Virginia law graduate who works in Washington, D.C.
The plan is for Kolleen to one day assume leadership of CWP. She has met and visited with mission partners and attended their local churches in the Holy Land.
A typical mission trip lasts three weeks and allows CWP members to travel to each Holy Land ministry site not only for fellowship but also to review the work by each mission partner.
Roger noted that close personal relationships are formed during the trips, with mutual trust established.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.