A youth group at a Joplin church and a longtime area ministry continue to share the love of Christ this Christmas through an outreach that is nothing less than amazing.
The Girls in Action at Harmony Heights Baptist and the American Rehabilitation Ministries Prison Outreach have set a Christmas standard that is hard to imagine, let alone equal.
The Harmony Heights Girls in Action, consisting of girls in first through sixth grade, came to my attention seven months after a deadly tornado smashed into Joplin in 2011.
Around Christmas that year, the girls were involved in doing what they have done so many times before — helping children around the world through the Billy Graham Samaritan’s Purse ministry.
At a time when their minds and hearts could have easily been with only their congregation, whose church was destroyed by the deadly twister, these youngsters found time to do for others not so close to home.
The idea of the outreach, Operation Christmas Child, is to pack and mail shoeboxes stuffed with school supplies, toys and other items of necessity for children in poverty around the world.
In talking with Charlie Burnett, pastor of Harmony Heights, this week, I found that the kids have never let up in their overseas ministry. Early this month, they put 100 boxes in the mail to help make Christmas a bit brighter for children who find life not so bright, especially at Christmas.
In recently checking with the American Rehabilitation Ministries headquarters at 3605 N. Main St., I found that nothing has changed with the ministry's Christmas approach to showing the importance of this holy holiday.
ARM will soon celebrate its 50th anniversary, and little has driven this outreach more than the mailing of Christmas cards, which are going to prisoners in 459 prisons around the United States.
One of the leaders of ARM, Troy Nelson, said the ministry has purchased 756,000 Christmas cards this year and so far have mailed out 672,625.
Nelson added that in 2022 alone, ARM has provided a total of 1,670,000 cards to prisoners covering not only Christmas, but also Easter and Mother’s Day.
Joe Garman, retired president of ARM, said the biggest demand for cards is at Christmas. He noted that although nothing is put into the cards, they do contain a Bible verse.
Those cards will undoubtedly do some good somewhere, and the same can be said for the Girls in Action youth ministry at Harmony Heights.
