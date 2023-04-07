Easter, the most important holiday of the Christian world, will be observed Sunday, and it never ceases to amaze me that as we celebrate Jesus Christ’s resurrection from the dead how so many other secular activities hop into the limelight.
In the midst of this holiest of holy days come Easter rabbits (or bunnies, if you prefer), Easter eggs (including the painting and hunting of them), Easter bonnets to wear in Easter parades or wherever, the omnipresent Easter baskets and candy and even a national media event, the Easter egg roll, which is held annually for children on the White House lawn.
There always seem to be those inevitable questions as well. What day will Easter be on this year, and why does it change all the time? Or perhaps you have contemplated the question of when the first Easter was held in the U.S.
It’s no wonder that Easter is often referred to as a movable feast since it doesn’t fall on a set date every year like most holidays.
The rule of thumb is Christian churches in the West celebrate Easter on the first Sunday following the full moon after the vernal equinox on March 21. Therefore, the Easter observance can be anywhere between March 22 and April 25 each year. But that’s not the final word. Orthodox Christians use the Julian calendar to calculate when Easter occurs and generally celebrate the holiday a week or two after the Western churches, which go by the Gregorian calendar.
Sorry, but that is as clear as it gets.
James M. O’Toole wrote an article in “Church History” in which he states that the earliest mention of Easter services in the U.S. came in 1809 when the Rev. Anthony Kohlmann celebrated Easter Sunday Mass with his Catholic congregation. However, Easter itself was not widely celebrated in America until after the Civil War.
Lucy Hayes, wife of President Rutherford B. Hayes, sponsored the first Easter egg roll on the White House lawn in 1878.
First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt made the event, in which children roll Easter eggs with little sticks, a media attraction, greeting visitors and listeners throughout America on nationwide radio.
Although the egg roll was canceled for 10 years, it was reintroduced by Dwight Eisenhower, who served as president from 1953 to 1961, and became an elaborate event, complete with races, a circus and petting zoo.
Just as talks about Christ’s death and resurrection abound this time of year, so do conversations concerning colorful Easter eggs and baskets that will soon be overflowing with them.
Long before the Christian celebrations of Easter, the egg marked a symbol of rebirth in most cultures with many of the oval objects wrapped in gold leaves or, as with peasants, colored brightly by boiling them with leaves or petals of a variety of flowers.
The exchange of eggs during spring was a custom centuries old before Easter was celebrated by Christians.
Eggs were even sacred to many ancient civilizations, forming an important part of religious ceremonies in Egypt and the East. It was not uncommon to see an egg, regarded in the same breath as regenerative life, dyed and hung in Egyptian temples.
Just as prevalent as eggs in the secular world of Easter are the bunnies. The symbol of the Easter rabbit was brought to America by the Germans but widely ignored by most Christians until shortly after the Civil War.
Just as recognizable as the Easter bunny itself are the candy versions in which chocolate reigns supreme. Over 90 million chocolate Easter bunnies are made each year. The first mass-produced chocolate egg appeared in England in 1873.
The Easter parade tradition began shortly after the Civil War in 1866 on Fifth Avenue in New York City. That is also the time when Easter bonnets came into fashion as part of the parade regalia.
Easter is more than just one day out of the year but more like an entire season of the Christian church.
It all starts with Lent, a 40-day period leading up to Easter Sunday and serving as a time of reflection and penance, representing the 40 days that Jesus spent alone in the wilderness before beginning his ministry.
Holy Week is the week before Easter. It includes Maundy Thursday, marking Jesus’ last supper with his disciples, as well as Good Friday honoring the day of his crucifixion, and Holy Saturday, which focuses on the transition between the crucifixion and resurrection.
Let us not forget the 50-day period following Easter Sunday, Eastertide, which includes a celebration of Jesus’ ascension into heaven.
Although there will always be secular distractions, the miracle of Easter will forever live on in many minds and hearts worldwide.
