SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca Food Pantry and Thrift Store, now in its 16th year, continues to make a huge difference by showing the love of God through helping those in need.
In fact, the nonprofit ministry has gone from helping 100 families a month in the early years to 130 to 140 families per month, according to Russ Ginger, pantry and store board member.
The ministry began exclusively as a food pantry run by the Seneca Ministerial Alliance through Seneca Methodist Church.
The pantry moved to First Baptist Church of Seneca before becoming independent and moving, along with the store, to its present location, 821 N. Cherokee St.
“We found there to be a great need, and the churches were no longer able to handle it,” Ginger said.
Another ministry, Farmers Feeding Neighbors, was organized shortly after the pantry took root to focus entirely on raising funds through an auction for the ministry.
That first auction in September 2006 raised nearly $6,000 from the sale of donated hay bales, and participation in the annual event since then has bordered on amazing, with $20,000 coming in last year.
The first auction was held next to the First Baptist parking lot but because of a lack of room was moved to the Seneca Christian Church lot.
Five years later, the Seneca Christian Church lot was outgrown, and the move was made to the Seneca Rodeo Grounds on Highway 10 and Bethel Road, where the auction is held the first Saturday in September after Labor Day.
In addition to the auction, a huge tent is erected where dinner is served at the all-day event. Donations not connected with the auction are also welcome.
Over the years, farmers have become more generous in making their donations.
As a side note, anyone using the pantry must provide proof of need in order to get free food. Clothing and other household items are sold at a minimal cost, with proceeds used mostly to pay utilities for the building, which is next to the former Seneca Christian Church.
The pantry/store bought the church, and it is used mainly for storage purposes.
The food pantry is open by appointment only to those living in the Seneca School District, while the store is open to all.
With more needs being met, the pantry is not only keeping up through the Farmers Feeding Neighbors auction but also through a recent grant from the Ozarks Food Harvest, a Springfield-based food bank serving Southwest Missouri.
In addition to getting food through the food bank, the pantry recently obtained a walk-in freezer as well as other smaller freezers. The majority of people served are senior citizens.
Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Details: 417-776-4650.
