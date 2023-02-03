Aaron and Emily Garcia felt God pulling them to start Serving on the Streets Ministries eight years ago in Joplin.
With widespread success in helping meet the needs of the homeless, orphans and widows, as well as spread the word of God, the Garcias felt comfortable with their ministry.
But God wasn’t done.
Two years ago, Aaron Garcia said, he and his wife heard the voice of God again but this time in a calling that would take them to another state and for a much larger purpose. He said that God was saying, “I want you to travel for me, your family and all and bring revival to this nation.”
The circumstances of such a move were nearly overwhelming.
Aaron, a nurse practitioner as well as author, said God was telling them to sell everything, home included, quit his nursing practice and buy an RV, which they did.
Because God had confirmed Washington three times as their destination, the Garcias assumed that meant the state of Washington.
However, on their way to Washington, God gave them another revelation, telling Aaron to open his map.
“So I did and I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Aaron said. “There was Washington County, with God confirming, ‘It’s not Washington state you are supposed to go to but Washington County, Utah.’”
Before heading to Utah, Aaron said, God directed them to “network with the body of Christ,” so they stopped at a church in Texas, where he said God gave him two visions, a white tent and a field, with no knowledge of how to obtain either.
On their last day in Texas, Aaron said, he was walking out of the church when a church official approached him, asking if he needed a tent.
The official said a gigantic tent showed up on their front doorstep with no one having a clue where it came from, so he offered it to the Garcias.
With tent in hand, the Garcias arrived in southern Utah, yet to find the field that Aaron had seen in his vision.
Still looking for a field a week after arriving, Aaron said he heard the voice of God saying to put out a post on Facebook about why the Garcias were there.
“I found a group page for southern Utah and put out the post,” he said.
After receiving hundreds of comments, Aaron said someone responded saying he had a field that the Garcias could use. The owner of the property also said the Garcias were welcome to use his 50-acre farm free.
After setting up their tent and beginning a revival in what Aaron said was one of the most unreached areas ever for the gospel, immediate results were seen.
“Hundreds upon hundreds of people came and miracles, healings, deliverances, baptisms and people were filled with the Holy Spirit,” he said.
In the midst of the revival, Aaron said God directed Emily and him to start a church. Revival City Church was organized with 150 members joining in a six-month period. Since the congregation is holding services at a hotel, Aaron said he is waiting on God to provide a building.
For more information on Revival City Church in St. George, Utah, call 417-499-4649 or email sarong_23@hotmail.com.
