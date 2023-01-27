A ministry that has helped meet the needs of the homeless in Joplin, while spreading the word of God for years, has been passed on under a new name.
SOS (Serving on the Streets) Ministry, started by Aaron Garcia and his wife, Emily, has been transferred to Restored Ministries out of First Baptist of Carterville.
The Garcias have been called to start a church in St. George, Utah, in line with the spread of revival in that area. Aaron Garcia serves as pastor of Revival City, the church established in St. George.
The SOS Ministry might most be remembered for its food distribution each Sunday at Ewert Park in Joplin.
The first dinner served at Ewert drew 20 homeless and impoverished people. Catching on quickly, that number rose from 30, then 50 and 75 before leveling out at 125 each Sunday.
Aaron Garcia, a 2000 graduate of Joplin High School, said that not only did the people get food, but they were also fed spiritually with the word of God.
He said in a previous Globe story that SOS volunteers took time to encourage and pray for those who attended the event.
“Sometimes we would see spiritual healings, physical healings and things like that which God had taught us that we can do,” he said.
The Restored Ministries approach has been to concentrate more on a men’s outreach. Its aim is to befriend the broken outside of the church walls.
The ministry focuses on families. The goals, as stated on its website, are first to see people come to Christ and second to encourage each other to stand firm in each individual’s faith and call out to Jesus instead of giving in to temptations. The theme verse is Proverbs 27:17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.