Uncommon Life Church started a little over six years ago, and while positive changes during this period have been more common than uncommon, there is one standard procedure that this Joplin church has found extremely positive with no intention of changing.
From the time that the church first opened its doors Sept. 11, 2016, to today, ULC members continue to practice the “Street to the Seat” policy. That is the practice of greeting people coming to worship services at ULC from where they park.
Richard Morris, campus pastor of the nondenominational church with his wife, Renee, said the policy is in line with the church doing its best to let everybody know that they are welcome, loved, needed and can be changed by the amazing grace of God.
“It will not be uncommon to see a volunteer out on the street at 709 Virginia Ave. or even in the parking lot waving at those who are driving down Seventh Street or greeting an attendee as they exit their vehicle,” Morris said. ”’From the street to the seat’ is a common phrase you will hear as we desire to let people know the love of Jesus literally from the street to the seat.”
Morris, who served as pastor 25 years at a traditional Pentecostal church in Joplin, said God had something else in mind for him when he led him to start ULC.
“It’s been a quick six years now that God led us on this journey of leading a church whose main focus is to reach those that no one else is reaching by doing things in ways we’ve never done before,” Morris said.
He said God had been stirring up in him the idea of planting a church when he got acquainted with Life Church, a nationwide network church with headquarters in Edmond, Oklahoma.
The majority of Life churches are in Oklahoma, but they also can be found in Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Florida, New Mexico, New York and Tennessee.
It wasn’t but about 18 months after opening the Joplin church that Morris said God began to bless them with the ability to lease the south side of their building at 711 Virginia Ave.
“With a lot of hard work from many of our congregation, that area was totally renovated for our Life Kids ministry and our Switch (youth) program, which meets on Wednesday nights and reaches out to kids in grades 6-12,” Morris said.
During the time of renovation, the church was able to enlarge its lobby area. In the lobby is a cafe, which serves coffee, tea, water and snacks for free.
Uncommon Life has also made a commitment over the past six years to support several local ministries.
Life groups have become a big part of ULC, with men’s, women’s, couples and young family groups meeting at scheduled times. In addition, prayer is held at 6 a.m. Wednesdays at the church. Worship services are held at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
For more information, call 417-319-6097 or visit www.uncommonlife.church.
