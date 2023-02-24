A Webb City church, just by its name alone, tells you what it is all about.
Servant’s Church has been serving others for the past eight years not only through worship, fellowship and youth services, but also through areas beyond the church walls.
To pastor Ben Johnson, and his wife, Sandie, as well as members of the Assembly of God church located at 1090 N. Madison St., it’s all about extending the love of Christ.
One of the major ways of extending that love is through its portable community pantry, which the church built a few years back at the corner of Fourth and Madison streets to help ease the burden of hunger by those who have little money, if any, to buy groceries.
The pantry is stocked according to the amount of food donated. People are offered the food at no cost and can simply drive up and get what they need.
“I feel like people are struggling just to buy their own food, and although we try to keep donated groceries in the pantry, we often run out,” Johnson said. “I find that I put groceries into the pantry and a couple of hours later they are gone.”
It is a measure of good faith when some people who don’t even attend Servant’s Church donate, but still more donations are needed, the pastor said.
Johnson took over as pastor of the church two years ago from Chad DeGonia, a Webb City High School graduate.
DeGonia’s brother, Justin, who serves as the church’s worship leader, built most of the pantry.
Originally the pantry was going to be planted in the ground, but it was decided to put it on stilts in case it were to be moved around in the community.
An added feature is that no one has to be present for someone wishing to donate the nonperishable food items requested.
The motto of the pantry is: “Take what you need and replace when you can.” The vision of the church for the pantry is in Galatians 5:13 that ends in “serve one another in love.”
For more information about donating to the pantry, call the church at 417-717-0258 or go to servantschurchwc.com.
The church not only focuses on the pantry but also gives and helps out through other ministries such as Watered Gardens in Joplin and the Carthage Crisis Center.
Servant’s Church worship services are held at 10 a.m. Sundays, with children’s church and nursery provided, and 7 p.m. Wednesdays for children’s church, as well as youth and adult services.
